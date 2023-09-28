Buffalo Grand Hotel owner wants to reopen rooms by year's end

Harry Stinson is hoping to reopen the hotel later this year after cleaning up a lot of the fire damage in the 486-room hotel portion of the complex.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Grand Hotel in the center of downtown Buffalo hasn't seen much activity since the city fire department says it was struck by an arsonist in December of 2021.

That caused millions of dollars in damage. And apparently the investigation, which involved Buffalo Fire investigators and the Federal ATF, remains open with no suspect or any arrest reported to the media.

Harry Stinson, the hotel's owner, is still hoping to reopen the hotel later this year after cleaning up a lot of the fire damage in the 486-room hotel portion of the complex.

He said right now lawyers are working on a reported $50 million insurance settlement.

"Everything hinges on the Traveler's (Insurance) settlement . Yes," he said.

Reporter: Where is that?

Stinson: "Well, my lawyers would say 'don't say anything.' But we are continuing negotiations with them now. We are at a point where they're focusing on the details of the claim in terms of the numbers. I think they've given up. I hope they've given up on saying, 'Well, you could have started the fire,' which I certainly didn't."

And if they can get it, Stinson feels they can really move forward with that reopening goal.

"The rooms are useable. A lot of dusting and cleaning, yes, but the rooms are useable itself. The main damage to actual space was within the events center on the third floor. But unfortunately right underneath where the fire occurred was the main boiler, the main chiller, the electrical banks."

2 On Your Side then asked: "Knowing that cloud still hangs over this, you say you could open maybe in 60 days if you get the settlement. Realistically, is that feasible knowing again all the ..."

Stinson: "Once the settlement is there. It's not that we don't know what to do, but it's expensive."

Still other issues remain.

The Buffalo News reported over $2 million worth of federal and state tax liens that Stinson says he is negotiating.

Buffalo Business First reported on a Canadian investigation of investment policies.

Stinson replied "It's an issue."

Reporter: Isn't this part of the cloud over you sir? All these legal issues?

Stinson: "It certainly doesn't help but one is innocent until proven guilty."

2 On Your Side then asked, "Do you still want this property? Would you sell it?"

Stinson responded: "Absolutely sir. I am not selling this property. Our investors do not want to sell this property. We are determined top get it open. I am absolutely not going to walk away from this. I have no intention of walking away ever."

Reporter: "But can you do that? Can you get it open?

Stinson: "I will get it open. I will get it open. Watch me."