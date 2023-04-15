Could a new jail be built at the Buffalo Grand Hotel site?

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten spoke Friday with the property owner, who says his land isn't for sale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The idea of a new county jail facility for the Erie County Sheriff's Office was floated by County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday during his State of the County address.

The new jail would combine the existing downtown Buffalo holding center, which is more than 100 years old, and the newer Alden Correctional Facility.

Since then, there have been reports that the sheriff said Erie County is considering building it at the site of the former Buffalo Grand Hotel, which has been closed since a fire.

"It would be counterproductive, if not embarrassing, for the City of Buffalo to decide at that gateway location to downtown Buffalo. 'We got a jail here, we got a jail there, we got courts there, holding center there, welcome to Buffalo!" said Harry Stinson the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel.

Stinson says he has not been contacted by the county, but added that he hopes to hear from them.