Black Business Month runs through August 27

Anyone who participates and collects 10 stickers will be entered into a raffle to win two Bills home-opener tickets or a Greg Rousseau jersey.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month.

It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation.

A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.

Despite a pandemic and an ever-changing music industry, Western New Yorkers have continued to embrace Doris Records on Jefferson and East Ferry.

"It's amazing. God is good that we're still here," said co-owner Sean Carter. "It's actually a monumental place because people come in here from out of town with their grandkids and great-grandkids and tell them how they used to come here when they were their age."

Carter's father Mack Luchey opened the store in 1962.

When Mack died three years ago, Carter and his uncle took it over.

"I'm turning 50 this year. Never thought it would still be this way 50 years later," he said.

After the Tops shooting on Jefferson, Carter says he noticed more people from all walks of life coming into his store.

From now through August 27, everyone can continue supporting not only Doris Records but nearly 80 other black-owned businesses in the City of Buffalo.

Buy Black Buffalo is starting a new initiative this year for shoppers.

Stop in at any of the businesses and get a punch card.

If you spend $25 at any business, you'll be rewarded with a stamp.

If you shop at any participating on Jefferson Avenue and spend $25, you will receive two stamps.

Once you collect 10, you'll be entered into a raffle for two Bills home-opener tickers or a Greg Rousseau jersey.

Winners will be announced on August 28.

It's part of the city's efforts to help more businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

"Data shows Black businesses have been probably among the hardest hit from the pandemic. So it's important for us to infuse support," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Many of them were forced to adapt during COVID -- Doris Records even became a UPS drop-off and pickup location to bring more people in.

"It helps out so it'll still bring in a different crowd that might not come around given the circumstances but once they come and they look around, they definitely come back," Carter said.