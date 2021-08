Proceeds go straight to the Patricia Allen Foundation, which was started in honor of Allen's late grandmother. It supports Oishei's pediatric critical care team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills want to make sure your wings are just right this weekend.

The team and Josh Allen have teamed up with Oishei Children's Hospital for the Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce.

The wing sauce comes in mild, hot and barbecue varieties, and they can be purchased at Wegmans.

Proceeds go straight to the Patricia Allen Foundation, which was started in honor of Allen's late grandmother. It directly supports Oishei's pediatric critical care team.