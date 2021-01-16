Banner between Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital shows off Bills pride

Ace Flag made the 'Let's Go Buffalo' pennant with 'We Heart 17,' a thank you for the more than $1.1 million that fans have donated to the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More and more signs of Bills pride are showing up all over the area going into Saturday night's playoff game, which will be aired on Channel 2.

A giant banner recently went up on the bridge between Buffalo General and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Ace Flag made the "Let's Go Buffalo" pennant with "We Heart 17," a thank you for the more than $1.1 million that fans have donated to the hospital in the name of Josh Allen's late grandmother, Patricia.

In November, Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away. After the Seattle Seahawks game, a fan suggested that people donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.