Boston Market closes last Buffalo store

The local locations had survived a previous round of cuts by the company in 2019, when 10% of its 454 stores were targeted for closure.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boston Market has closed its last Buffalo-area store as the company continue to shutter locations nationwide.

The shutdown at 2380 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo this summer follows the closure of the Golden, Colorado-based chain’s store on Maple Road in Amherst last year.

The company had begun work inside the store at 4185 Maple Road before receiving a stop-work order from the Town of Amherst pending permits that were never filed. As recently as February, the company was hiring for team member and cook positions, but the site never reopened.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

