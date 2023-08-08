Costco is coming to the Buffalo area. Here's what to expect.

The Amherst Planning Board expects to discuss the project at its Aug. 17 meeting.

AMHERST, N.Y. —

It’s been over a year since news broke about Costco Wholesale Corp. opening a store in the Buffalo area.

Costco (NYSE: COST) has told Business First its policy is not to comment on future locations until it's ready to share details, typically two to three months in advance. But the project is still moving forward. Based on Costco’s track record of opening new stores, Western New York can begin to imagine what a Costco in Amherst will look like.

The retailer expects to open on Ridge Lea Road at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant, across from the Boulevard Consumer Square's Carrabba's Italian Grill. The property is owned by Benderson Development Co., although its vice president of leasing and development, Eric Recoon, said the company is unable to comment on plans for the site until approvals are in place.