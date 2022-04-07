Women’s activewear retailer Athleta is coming to Buffalo

The brand, owned by Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), is expected to open a store at the Boulevard, formerly known as Boulevard at Consumer Square, this fall.

The roughly 4,500-square-foot shop will be in the space that was a Sprint/T-Mobile store, according to Erie Recoon, Benderson Development Co. vice president of leasing and development. Athleta has 11 stores in New York state, including one in the Rochester area at the Eastview Mall.