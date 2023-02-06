3 years after completion, West Side 'triangle house' listed for sale

Buffalo artist Ben Perrone began working on his plans for the 2,000-square-foot, 1-bedroom house in 2017, and it was completed three years later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo artist Ben Perrone has made his mark in the community by showing his paintings and sculptures at places like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Burchfield Penney Art Center.

But the most visible sign of his artistic legacy might be his "triangle house" at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue on Buffalo’s West Side. Perrone put the house at 133 School St. on the market late last month for $760,000.

Perrone began working on his plans for the 2,000-square-foot, one-bedroom house in 2017, and it was completed three years later, designed by Kevin Connors, principal with eco_logic Studio.