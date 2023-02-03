Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant.
The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
OTB had leased the building but closed the branch in 2021, said broker Robert Nuchereno, Arista Development LLC founder and president.
