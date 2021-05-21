Buffalo Kitchen Club, Magic Bear Beer to join city restaurant scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People hungry for change will see plenty this summer in Buffalo with a series of new eateries and expanded offerings.

On the Elmwood Strip, Shawn McGee and his wife, Raelean, plann to open Buffalo Kitchen Club at 427 Elmwood Ave., the former Epic restaurant property now owned by developer Nick Sinatra. McGee will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating.

McGee, who also owns a landscaping business, says it’s his first restaurant venture besides working as a cook in high school, but he’s getting lots of insight and knowledge from his father, Stacy McGee, who opened the Buffalo Marriott and spent four years as general manager of an IHOP. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.