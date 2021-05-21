x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Food

Buffalo Kitchen Club, Magic Bear Beer to join city restaurant scene

Chris Altobello plans to open Magic Bear Beer Cellar on the first floor of 799 Seneca inside the Millrace Commons, under development by Larkin Development Group.
Credit: hakinmhan - stock.adobe.com
Empty wood table top on blur cafe restaurant in dark background with light gold/selective focus .For montage product display and design key visual layout

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People hungry for change will see plenty this summer in Buffalo with a series of new eateries and expanded offerings.

On the Elmwood Strip, Shawn McGee and his wife, Raelean, plann to open Buffalo Kitchen Club at 427 Elmwood Ave., the former Epic restaurant property now owned by developer Nick Sinatra. McGee will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating.

McGee, who also owns a landscaping business, says it’s his first restaurant venture besides working as a cook in high school, but he’s getting lots of insight and knowledge from his father, Stacy McGee, who opened the Buffalo Marriott and spent four years as general manager of an IHOP.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles