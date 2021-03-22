AAA: Gas prices have increased but at a slower rate

Gas prices locally, statewide and nationally saw small increases from last week, but AAA says the rate has slowed and could continue to stay slow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA had some promising news Monday for those who have been watching the price at the gas pump.

While the travel agency says prices do continue to go up, increased gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand are slowing the rate of the increase. AAA says this rate could stay slow if the trends stay the same.

Gas prices only saw small changes over the past week but have increased, and are up by over 50 cents statewide and nationally, from where they were this time last year.

In New York State, the average price of gas increased by just a penny from last week to $2.91. However, this time last year, it was $2.4, 50 cents cheaper, according to AAA.

Batavia, Buffalo, and Ithaca all saw average gas increases the same as New York State - just one cent. Buffalo is two cents cheaper than Batavia right now, at $2.83 compared to $2.85. Ithaca is a bit higher at $2.88.

Comparatively, other western and central New York cities are seeing higher increases and higher averages than Buffalo. Watertown was up three cents to $2.95 this week and Rome, Rochester and Syracuse all saw increases of two cents.