AAA: Gas prices continue to rise across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in New York State continue to see higher prices at the pump, according to a recent report from AAA Western and Central New York.
As of Monday, AAA reports the national average price for a gallon of gas increased by five cents over the last week to $2.77. This time last year, a gallon of gas cost $2.39.
Here in New York State, the average cost of a gallon of gas is above the national average at $2.83, which is a five cent increase from the week prior.
According to the AAA report, Buffalo and Batavia currently have the lowest averages in the region. Buffalo's average increased to $2.77, a five cent increase, while Batavia's average increased to $2.76, a four cent increase.
Watertown has the highest average at $2.86, which is an increase of six cents from the previous week.
AAA attributes these increases to "rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand."
"If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect incremental price increases — of at least nickel — at their local gas stations in March," AAA said in a press release.