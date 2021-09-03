AAA: Gas prices continue to rise across New York State

AAA attributes the increasing cost of gasoline to "rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in New York State continue to see higher prices at the pump, according to a recent report from AAA Western and Central New York.

As of Monday, AAA reports the national average price for a gallon of gas increased by five cents over the last week to $2.77. This time last year, a gallon of gas cost $2.39.

Here in New York State, the average cost of a gallon of gas is above the national average at $2.83, which is a five cent increase from the week prior.

According to the AAA report, Buffalo and Batavia currently have the lowest averages in the region. Buffalo's average increased to $2.77, a five cent increase, while Batavia's average increased to $2.76, a four cent increase.

Watertown has the highest average at $2.86, which is an increase of six cents from the previous week.

AAA attributes these increases to "rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand."