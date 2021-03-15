Gas prices continue to increase in WNY

Prices at the pump have been steadily rising since November 2020, according to AAA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are going to feel some more pain at the pump. Gas prices are continuing to rise, but so is the demand.

According to AAA of Western and Central New York, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.86. Once year ago, nationally the average was $2.27. In New York State, the average price is at $2.50 per gallon, that's up 40 cents from this time last year.

Locally, according to AAA, prices are up between five and eight cents depending on where you live.

Batavia - $2.84 (up eight cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.82 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.87 (up seven cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.87 (up six cents since last week)

Rome - $2.92 (up six cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.85 (up five cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.92 (up six cents since last week)