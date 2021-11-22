Freedom Run Winery goes up for sale, with a $12 million price tag

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Another Niagara winery has hit the market, this one with a price tag of $12 million.

Open since 2006, Freedom Run Winery in Lockport includes a 122-acre vineyard at 5138 Lower Mountain Road with a 13,000-square-foot tasting room and production room, a rustic barn for weddings and events and an 1826 manor house residence.

Owners R. Sean Manning and his wife, Laura Jean, spent the past 16 years growing the business into an estate winery with help from his two brothers. But since one brother died and a second retired two years ago, the couple have spent more time managing the place than initially intended.