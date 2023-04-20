Kitten season has arrived! Here's some advice on getting the right one for you

10 Lives Club Executive Director and Founder Marie Edwards provided some tips for getting the right pet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring has sprung in Western New York! And while that brings nicer weather, it also brings kitten season.

From late March until early May, many pregnant cats are giving birth to litters of kittens.

The 10 Lives Club is one WNY adoption group that focuses on rescuing cats and kittens, and making sure the animals have the medical care they need before being adopted.

This time of year is very busy for the 10 Lives Club as they can have hundreds of cats and kittens in foster homes. While they do recommend that you adopt a kitten from a shelter, Marie Edward the executive director and CEO was able to provide more guidance about what to look for when getting a kitten.

“We’ll you are going to be looking out for a healthy kitten,” Edwards said. She had some kittens on hand as an example.

“These kittens eyes here, nice eyes. There’s nothing goopy on them, nothing around their eyes. They’re nice and healthy kittens because they were raised in a foster home, so they are bottle feed kittens, so they aren’t around anything else outside.”

Being away for other animals also helps kittens stay healthy, which is why Edwards suggests avoiding barn cats.

“They aren’t the healthiest kittens. So, people should really go to a rescue group, the SPCA, or another local group in Western New York to adopt,” Edwards said.

“You want a kitten that has been seen by a vet, vaccinated, tested, things like that. And so you know no diseases are going into your house. And you know that you are going to have a happy, health kitten.”

The 10 Lives Club can help kittens that need care. Many of the cats they take in are from Facebook referrals or even SPCA referrals.

“Call any of the local rescue groups, if they have an opening, they will be able take the cats. Or us or the SPCA.”

And while people often times want the tiny kittens from a shelter or rescue, there is a law in New York State that they have to be spayed or neutered before a rescue group can adopt them out. Kittens can be spayed and neutered at around 15 weeks old.

Once you are out looking for a kitten there are some things you can look for to find the right one for you.

“A playful kitten is nice for a lot of people because they have kids.” “There are going to be two types of kittens, the playful rambunctious one that is going all over, or the calm cat,” Edwards said.

Although, while they are still a kitten, Edwards says there really is no calm kitten.

“You got to be prepared for a lot of work, a lot of play time, a lot attention.”

And socialization with kittens is so important.

“That’s how you have a nice, healthy cat. That’s going to be friendly. You want a cat that is going to be around when people come in your house. Not something that is going to run and hide,” Edwards said.

And for people who may not be ready for a kitten but want a cat, fostering would be a great option.

“Honestly, you don’t need much experience, depending on what part of fostering. for just regular little kittens like I have, you don’t need a lot of experience. You just need food, which we provide, a quite place, a little room maybe for them to stay in. For bottle feeds you do need a little more experience.” Abigail Ferrara, vet assistant at 10 Lives Club and foster mom said.

The 10 Lives Club is looking for support during kitten season. While foster homes are a big need, the group also needs donations.