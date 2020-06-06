Dog in shelter for nearly 2 years in need of 'furever' home

Leia's adoption is sponsored and whomever adopts her will receive $100 toward training classes.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA is on a campaign to get a dog, who has been in their shelter for nearly two years, a new home.

Leia arrived at the shelter on June 6, 2020.

The Niagara SPCA is featuring Leia daily on their social media accounts to bring attention to how long she has been there, and that they want to help her find her 'furever' home.

She is a terrier, American pit bull mix. She's 4-years-old, soon to be 5.

The Niagara SPCA says Leia can live with children 7-years-old and up, possibly younger after a meet and greet. They say she may be able to live with calm dogs, but would prefer to be an only dog household, but no cats.

Leia's adoption is sponsored and whomever adopts her will receive $100 toward training classes.

For more information on Leia, you can check out the Niagara SPCA's website.