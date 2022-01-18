Update on donations to WNY animal charities for the #BettyWhiteChallenge

In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, people donated to their favorite animal charity in her honor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Animal lovers and Betty White fans came together across Western New York to honor the late star on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge asked people to donate to their favorite animal charity in her honor. Many people stepped up to donate, and some charities and shelters in the area received over $10,000 in donations on Monday.

The outpouring of support was very much appreciated by all the charities, with many taking to social media to thank everyone who donated.

“It’s a beautiful thing that Betty White is still helping animals even when she’s gone,” said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club. “I think the Betty White Challenge allowed everyone to feel good about doing something kind for animals in her name and we are so grateful.”

"I just want to say thank you to everybody," said Bethany Kloc, a communications manager for the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA Serving Erie County has already received $25,000 and is still accepting donations.

Second Chance Sheltering Network Inc. posted on social media that they received a total of over $3,000.

Many animal charities started Facebook fundraisers for the challenge in addition to collecting donations on their website.