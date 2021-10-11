Niagara SPCA investigates incidents involving cats in Cayuga Village

There have been at least two incidents that occurred in the area of C Street and Sunny Side.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA is turning to the public to help them find the person or persons responsible for harming cats in Cayuga Village.

There have been at least two incidents that occurred in the area of C Street and Sunny Side. Cayuga Village is located off Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

Officials with Niagara SPCA posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning that one cat, Amelia, was recently found deceased near her owner's home after several threats to her life. They sent her body to Cornell for necropsy. Doctors there were unable to find any signs of trauma or common toxins. They say it is near impossible to test for the hundreds of compounds that could have caused the cat's death. They did not say what the previous threats were.

Another incident involved a cat named Riley. Niagara SPCA says she came home several weeks ago with a blow dart in her leg. The owners were able to to take her to the vet to be treated and she is doing well today.

Investigators say they have spoken to neighbors and park management in an effort to find any suspects, but say they have not been able to get any useful information.