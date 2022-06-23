Bills' Dawson Knox and Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo win big

More than $60,000 came in through donations for a contest, and now because he raised more than anyone else, another $100,000 will be going to the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since last week, 2 On Your Side has been covering an outpouring of giving by Bills Mafia to help tight end Dawson Knox and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo win a national contest.

More than $60,000 came in through donations, and now because he raised more than anyone else, another $100,000 will be going to the organization.

Shari McDonough, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, discussed how the money will impact the organization, and where the money will go.

"We're in a tough spot right now," she said. "We did not get one of our big New York State education grants, which cost us to close three of our Boys & Girls Club sites, so we're going to use this money to buy free memberships for those kids, so they can come to those other sites."

Knox and other tight ends around the National Football League teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Bridgestone for an online fundraiser that's also a bit of a competition.

The tight end who raised the most money for their hometown club would get an extra $50,000 for the local organization. The one with the most individual donations will earn another $50,000 for them.

There's no surprise that Bills fans have stepped up to the challenge. Dawson on June 14 tweeted about the support from Western New York.