Bar to hold church service ahead of Bills game on Sunday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Most people have probably never been to church in a bar.

But that's exactly what'll happen at the Tavern at Windsor Park in Williamsville this Sunday.

"We are going to have a fabulous morning where we can enjoy two passions: the Bills and church. Well two of my passions," said pastor Steve Biegner from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eggertsville.

Biegner will lead the service starting at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9 the tailgate begins, and the watch party starts at 9:30.

"We're a place where people come to watch the Bills anyhow and given the opportunity that we can now apply for a license 12 times a year to open up, why not," said Keith Morgan, owner of the Tavern at Windsor Park.

This Sunday, the Tavern and any bar that applied for a special permit to open early for the game can begin selling alcohol before the traditional 10 a.m.

But the motivation to have a church service beforehand is because church just can't compete with Buffalo's passion for their beloved Bills.

"We want to make sure we try and meet people where they're going to be. We don't always need to be in a sanctuary. This can be our sanctuary on a Sunday morning with some great fellowship and prayer together," Biegner said.

It's the same reason the pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church on Main Street in Williamsville says traditional services for Sunday are canceled.

Instead, he says they're trying something fun and unique with a "tailgate church" at 8:30 in the parking lot, followed by a watch party, rain or shine. The tailgate of a truck will be used as an altar.