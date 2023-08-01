Lewiston Art Festival returns

The popular art festival is making its return to Lewiston this August 12 and 13.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Art Festival has been around since 1966 and will continue this summer on August 12 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on the 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. located on Center Street in the village.

The festival is for all ages and is an opportunity to bring people together to share their love for art. There will be more than 150 exceptional artists and fine crafters, giving people the opportunity to meet artists one on one.

According to the news release, there is no fee to attend, and parking is free, on a first come first serve basis. The event will also have food, drinks, and more for people to enjoy.

There will be both an Indigenous Market to celebrate the art of traditional and contemporary Native American art and crafts, and a College market featuring student-made work.

On Saturday at the festival, there will also be a Chalk Walk from noon - 4 p.m. The Chalk Walk is the centerpiece of the Art Walk, and teams of all ages with various competition categories.

Those interested in participating in the chalk walk can click here to learn more.