Aquarium of Niagara secures expansion doubling its size

The aquarium's $18 million expansion plan will offer more fun for the entire family. The CEO & president estimates it'll take two years to complete the project.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you love spending time at the Aquarium of Niagara, we've got great news for you.

The USA Niagara Development Corporation has officially approved an expansion plan for the Aquarium of Niagara. The $18 million project will add an additional 31,000 square feet to the site next door on Second Street, making it almost twice the size of the current location.

The project comes amid years of community feedback regarding the building's size. Since 2018 the aquarium has invested $15 million into expansions, beginning with its recently-added penguin exhibit. Their Second Street building will feature all the amenities they have been missing, including traveling exhibits, large event spaces, classes, children's camps, and more.

"Now that we have land in place we get to be really creative, we get to elevate our vision and figure out ways to enhance the visitor experience," said president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara Gary Siddall.

According to Siddall, the project's construction will be completed in phases. The first will include eight to ten million dollars worth of development, including plans for the construction of an inclusive playground, while the second will focus on the properties farthest away from the building. The new site will be located at 535-579 Second St.

"It is definitely a very big deal. We've been thinking of ways to grow the organization. We're certainly not comfortable with complacency. We're not comfortable with being a small building in a destination like Niagara Falls. We're really committed to advancing the organization in all sorts of ways. That's new exhibits, that's enhanced experiences and that's a reason to come to Niagara Falls," Siddall said.

In addition to Second Street, another project is currently in the works for the Aquarium of Niagara. The Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, in front of the aquarium's main entrance, is currently being renovated into Great Lakes 360 - a living museum site that will feature fifteen additional exhibits. The project is fully funded at $ 5 million and is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2024. Due to this, Second Street is expected to be complete sometime within the next two years.

"We're really thinking about this project on a two-year timeframe, we've got a heavy lift in front of us with opening Great Lakes 360 in 2024. Once that project really comes off the docket we're going to be able to allocate a lot of time and capacity to make this happen but, we're thinking about two years feels right," Siddall said.

Funds for the projects were approved by Governor Hochul, who has been pushing to revitalize the Niagara Falls State Park area.