Yuletide in the Country took place this weekend

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quicker than shopping for something special, like perhaps a one of a kind gift. People were able to do just that at Yuletide in the Country this weekend.

This is the 27th year for the holiday artisan market, which is held at the event center on the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The event includes over 150 artists and artisans, most of them from Western New York. Gifts on sale included bath products, hand-poured aromatic candles, holiday décor, trendsetting jewelry, gourmet food, craft spirits and wine.

"We're getting closer and closer to the holidays so people are thinking, who do I have on my list? The teachers, the neighbors, the friends and this is really a great opportunity to pick up those items," said David Kaczynski, the event organizer.

Some local charities were also on hand to raise money for worthy causes.

The Hamburg-Eden Animal Rescue nicknamed H.E.A.R.T. held a raffle of handmade gifts donated by some of the artisans.