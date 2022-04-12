Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy

You can drop off donations at any Fattey Beer location in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.

Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach her children to help those who are less fortunate. Every year since, the drive has gotten bigger and has grown to include more partners.

This year, Marino — a local realtor — is teaming up with CrossCountry Mortgage, Essex Homes of WNY, Keller Williams, Three Chord Bourbon, HusVar Real Estate, Fattey Beer Co., DJ Anthony, and Rec Room to collect warm winter clothing and accessories. They're asking for donations of winter coats, hats, winter boots, gloves, and scarves — especially men's items.

Everything will be donated to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy on Walden Avenue in Buffalo.

"Aside from the obvious of bringing folks the things they need for the winter months, we hope this drive brings a of light to what St. Luke's does all year-round. St. Luke's is a completely volunteer-based organization. It takes no fund from the state or the church. So the fact that donors, like all of us and anybody watching, know about what this organization does, is going to be very helpful to its success," said Michael Nanula of Three Chord Bourbon.

Donations can be dropped off at Fattey Beer Co. location in Western New York. You can get a free pint of beer for your donation.

Last year, Marino and her team collected 400 pairs of boots, and she's excited to see what this year's drive will bring.

"This is what Buffalo is all about, the City of Good Neighbors. We have to live up to that and help those that are really in need. I do feel that we are going to exceed what we did last year immensely because of all of the extra help that we have and also because of our live event," said Marino.

The live event Marino speaks of is a dueling pianos event at Rec Room coming up on Thursday, December 15.