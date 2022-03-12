Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage

Corridor on Saturday.

Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys to kids in the community.

"We've had an overwhelming amount of support. It's been a great day the kids have enjoyed themselves. We provided them with cookies and hot chocolate and popcorn," Lillie Wiley-Upshaw said.

"Why are we doing this? Because Michigan Avenue, the Corridor, is the heart of the African American community and we wanted to start the holiday season off right by bringing the community together."

Soulful Christmas continues next weekend with the Soul Ball.