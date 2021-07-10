Pumpkin shortage could impact Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pumpkin shortage is creeping across the United States. just weeks before Halloween.
The shortage, like most other supply chain issues, is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipping issues have led to a shortage in some locations, plus extreme weather has also wiped out crops around the world.
Fewer pumpkins will mean higher prices for those looking to buy a pumpkin for Halloween activities. There are similar issues impacting costumes and decorations this year. A spokesperson for Spirit Halloween said shipping issues mean stores won't have many chances to restock this year.