Erie County SPCA's Haunted Woods Walk returns

The Haunted Woods Walk consists of a one-hour guided tour with a bonfire to follow, weather permitting.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Halloween is right around the corner, and the SPCA Serving Erie County plans on celebrating the holiday every Friday and Saturday night from now until Oct. 31.

Friday, Oct. 8 is the first night families will be able to have some spooky adventures together to help the animal shelter with the SPCA's fourth annual Haunted Woods Walk.

The Haunted Woods Walk consists of a one-hour guided tour with a bonfire to follow, weather permitting. Tours begin at 7 p.m. and will be happening at 1660 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.