Winners of the Erie County Fair's new food showdown

For anyone looking to sample lots of different items at the fair, Monday, Aug. 15 is the "Taste of the Fair."

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.

Under new food, the Korean street corn by the Crafted Cob was named the winner. For sweets and treats, southern comfort sundae by Polar Bear Ice Cream came out on top. And if you're looking for a healthy option, belly melon salad by Slider City Sandwich Department was named No. 1.

For anyone looking to sample lots of different items at the fair, Monday, Aug. 15 is the day to do it. Monday is the "Taste of the Fair." For one day only, food vendors will be offering a select food menu item for just $2.