The "BEST 12 Days of Summer" are at the Erie County Fair, 8/10-8/21

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair kicks off on Wed. August 10th through August 21st for the Best 12 Days of Summer! Opening Day is Ch. 2 Day on Wed. August 10th, it's FREE Admission with a canned food donation to benefit FeedMore WNY. Gates open at 11am, bring 4 (or more!) cans of non-perishable food and receive free admission to the Fair. Come out on opening day and enjoy the Fair while helping those in need this summer.

The fun continues at the Erie County Fair through 8/21. Tickets are $13.50 per person, available on-line at www.ecfair.org. Kids 12 and under are FREE! You can also purchase tickets at the gate - $15.00 each credit card/debit card only at the gates, no cash purchases. Parking is free everyday. Gate Admission hours are 11am-10pm, Mid-Way hours are 12p-11pm.

The Erie County Fair has something for everyone! Free entertainment and performances at a variety of stages throughout the fairgrounds. Agriculture in the barns at the Agriculture Discovery Center, Little Hands on the Farm, The Urban Farm Trail, Horse Barns, Livestock Barns and more!!

Check out all the Buildings and Attractions and shop the unique vendors in the MarketPlace and Ag-Center.

Click here for a list of Grandstand Concert performances.

Let's not forget the Fair Food! This year's Fair has you covered for all your fair food favorites whether it's fried dough or taco in a bag there is plenty to choose from. Mark your calendar for Monday, August 15th, the Taste of The Fair where select food vendors offer menu items for just $2.00. There is also the Best in Show Beer, home brew & cider competition and all new this year is the New Food Showdown where this year's newest culinary concoctions go head to head.

Don't forget to stop by the Ch 2 ON Your Side location at Pine Grove and spin the prize wheel to benefit KED (Kids Escaping Drugs) and Variety Club!

Stick around for Skylighters Fireworks every evening at 9:30pm, sponsored by Ch 2 On Your Side.

Visit www.ecfair.org for more information and updates.