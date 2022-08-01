Amtrak offering Direct train service to New York State Fair

Amtrak is offering fairgoers a safe, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation to and from the state fair.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thinking about going to the Great New York State Fair, but don't want to drive? There's another option available.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that direct train service will resume this summer for those looking to go to the fair. Amtrak is offering fairgoers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective mode of transportation to and from the state fair.

“Visiting the Great New York State Fair is a must-do summer activity, and we are thrilled that Amtrak will continue to make it an accessible destination,” Governor Hochul said. “Taking the train allows fairgoers to save on gas and other expenses while ensuring a safe, direct ride there. Thank you to our partners at Amtrak for working with us to bring joy to so many New Yorkers and visitors, alike.”

The @NYSFair is just a few weeks away! I can’t wait to celebrate all things New York: food, farming, entertainment and of course, the butter sculptures.



If you’re planning a trip, @Amtrak’s direct service will take you straight to the fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/dWk3EJmLlw — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 7, 2022

Anyone looking to purchase tickets can do so now at Amtrak.com or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL. Tickets can all be purchased by using the Amtrak mobile app or at an Amtrak station ticket counter.

“The Great New York State Fair is a one-of-a-kind destination for more than a million visitors every year. The State Department of Transportation continues to invest in passenger rail because it is safe, reliable, and hassle-free," said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. "As the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, making connections to the important destinations across the Empire State is vital. The fair is the premier destination for entertainment, food, and entertainment anywhere in upstate New York and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this service – which drops passengers right off at the fairgrounds – later this month.”