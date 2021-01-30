Rusty Nickel Brewing's 6th annual Sausage Fest moves outdoors

Due to the public health measures and the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event was outdoors, and people needed to make reservations in advance.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Yes, it was cold, but the sunshine did make for a nice Saturday for the sixth annual Rusty Nickel Brewing Sausage Fest.

It's a competition where contestants from around the region come to enter their homemade sausage for judging to try and win top prizes.

If you were not there competing, you got to spend the day sampling some local sausage and beer.

"We'll have a competition with amateur sausage makers, and we give out the coveted Golden Sausage Award," owner Dave Johnson said.

Johnson said due to the public health measures and the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event was outdoors, and people needed to make reservations in advance.