Town of Amherst plans pop-up market each Saturday during February

AMHERST, N.Y. — Yes, it's winter, but the Town of Amherst has a plan to get people out of the house and shopping locally.

A weekly market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday during the month of February at Gateway Park, found on the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.

The town, in a statement, said it recently acquired the property.

Admission is free. All vendors and consumers must wear masks and exercise proper social distance measures.

Reusable bags and personal hand sanitizer will be made available at Market at Gateway Park, courtesy BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

"The markets have been organized to assist local businesses and provide a safe, COVID-compliant space to extend their business within the community," the town said.

A number of food trucks will also be at the site.

Amherst is accepting applications for additional vendors. Anyone interested is asked to contact to the Town Resource Coordinator at (716) 631-7032.

“We continue to take extraordinary steps to help our local businesses in an outdoor environment with precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible," Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.