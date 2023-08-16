North Tonawanda hosts the first ever NT Corn Fest

North Tonawanda is hosting their first ever corn festival this weekend on Saturday.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Looking for a fun weekend festival to go to? We have just the event for you.

North Tonawanda will be having their very first 'NT Corn Fest' on Saturday August 19 from 11am - 7pm on Robinson Street.

People attending the festival can expect to experience a beer and wine tent, try delicious food, watch live entertainment, corn contests, kids activities, and more.

Live music at the event will include a headliner performance by the popular Nickle City Pimp Choir at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The main stage also features a celebrity corn dish contest, corn eating and husking contests, and awards.

People will also have the opportunity to purchase fresh corn to take home to eat at the event under the NT City Market grand pavilion along with a wide variety of other vendors.

Join us at NT Corn Fest this Saturday from 11am to 7pm, followed by the Farmers Market from 7am to 1pm. Don't miss the... Posted by North Tonawanda City Market on Tuesday, August 15, 2023