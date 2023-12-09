x
North Tonawanda City Market competing for title of #1 U.S. Farmers Market

The local farmers market has already claimed the No. 1 spot in New York State and the country's Northeast region.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda City Market is part of a national competition to name the best farmers market in the entire country.

As of September 12, the North Tonawanda City Market ranks No. 2 nationwide. Voting continues until Monday, September 18 on the American Farmland Trust website. Winners receive a share of a $15,000 prize pool. 

"We can do this!" North Tonawanda mayor Austin Tylec said.

"This is much bigger than just North Tonawanda," added Market Manager Chris Delprince. "There's a real sense of urgency to vote now because winning this and becoming the #1 Farmers Market in the nation will bring great honor and recognition to all of Western New York."

Credit: City of North Tonawanda
Shoppers browse goods for sale at the North Tonawanda City Market.

The North Tonawanda City Market is one of the oldest and most popular open-air markets in Western New York. It has been the premiere choice in the Niagara Frontier region for more than 115 years.

Last year it ranked No. 2 in New York State and No. 13 nationwide.

