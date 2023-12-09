North Tonawanda City Market competing for title of #1 U.S. Farmers Market

The local farmers market has already claimed the No. 1 spot in New York State and the country's Northeast region.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda City Market is part of a national competition to name the best farmers market in the entire country.

The local farmers market has already claimed the No. 1 spot in New York State and the country's Northeast region.

As of September 12, the North Tonawanda City Market ranks No. 2 nationwide. Voting continues until Monday, September 18 on the American Farmland Trust website. Winners receive a share of a $15,000 prize pool.

"We can do this!" North Tonawanda mayor Austin Tylec said.

"This is much bigger than just North Tonawanda," added Market Manager Chris Delprince. "There's a real sense of urgency to vote now because winning this and becoming the #1 Farmers Market in the nation will bring great honor and recognition to all of Western New York."

The North Tonawanda City Market is one of the oldest and most popular open-air markets in Western New York. It has been the premiere choice in the Niagara Frontier region for more than 115 years.