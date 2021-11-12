North Buffalo's Ristorante Lombardo plans updates — inside and outside

The restaurant update will also include new windows and doors, a new façade and sign out front as well as updates to the décor in the main dining room.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ristorante Lombardo is planning a new patio setup that will offer a more permanent way protect outdoor diners from the rain and cold.

The project, which goes before the City of Buffalo Zoning Board on Nov. 17, calls for a garage door that opens up into a rooftop with a sawtooth ceiling and built-in natural gas heating.