North Buffalo's Ristorante Lombardo plans updates — inside and outside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ristorante Lombardo is planning a new patio setup that will offer a more permanent way protect outdoor diners from the rain and cold.
The project, which goes before the City of Buffalo Zoning Board on Nov. 17, calls for a garage door that opens up into a rooftop with a sawtooth ceiling and built-in natural gas heating.
The idea is to preserve the feel of the existing patio while providing something more durable, said Tommy Lombardo, who runs the 46-year-old restaurant with his wife, Mary, and his parents, Tom and Donna. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.