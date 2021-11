The restaurant side will focus on small plates and at least a half dozen kinds of empanadas as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Watch for a new pub in a historic building on Buffalo’s West Side next year.

The first-floor retail space at 1225 Niagara St. at Breckenridge will be transformed into Mint, a restaurant/bar with a Latin American/South American vibe.