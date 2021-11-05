King Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar to open second area site on Walden

The newest site is King Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar, which is working to open a location at 1746 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Hungry for seafood? Three new seafood restaurants are in development, with locations in Cheektowaga, Hamburg and Niagara Falls.

The newest site is King Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar, which is working to open a location at 1746 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga at a former TGI Friday’s in Walden Consumer Square.

It will be the third location for owner David Zhang, who last summer opened his first local site at 6651 Transit Road in a former Friendly’s, followed by a site in Orlando last month.