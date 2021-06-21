Joey's Place makes a comeback, but not in Buffalo

Dallos said he spent about $900,000 updating the circa-1886 building, including new bathrooms, a remodeled dining room, bar and kitchen.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — After owning and operating restaurants in Buffalo for nearly two decades, Joe Dallos Jr. is moving a bit north with Joey’s Place, set to open in July in the City of Tonawanda.

Joey’s Place started in Buffalo in 2016 at 1122 Hertel Ave. but closed in March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Dallos decided to move to Tonawanda in the building at 83 Niagara St. he’s owned for 14 years. Previously he leased it to other restaurants, most recently Turner’s Landing.