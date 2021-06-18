Ghostfish Brewery plans to open new location in Chautauqua County

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — A Seattle brewery that has gained popularity for its line of gluten-free beer has plans to make Western New York its second home.
Ghostfish Brewing East is led by Chautauqua County businessman Matt Swank, who signed a three-year lease for 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center on Route 20 in Westfield. Three liquor license applications were filed for the location on June 7 through the State Liquor Authority.
Swank has interests in Ghostfish Brewing Co. in Seattle, which launched its taproom and gastropub in 2015 and has since expanded with wholesale distribution across 17 states, including New York, as well as into Canada and the UK. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First''s website.