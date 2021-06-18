Ghostfish Brewery plans to open new location in Chautauqua County

Ghostfish Brewing East is led by Chautauqua County businessman Matt Swank, who signed a three-year lease for 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Ctr.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — A Seattle brewery that has gained popularity for its line of gluten-free beer has plans to make Western New York its second home.

Ghostfish Brewing East is led by Chautauqua County businessman Matt Swank, who signed a three-year lease for 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center on Route 20 in Westfield. Three liquor license applications were filed for the location on June 7 through the State Liquor Authority.