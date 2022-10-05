DiTondo Restaurant to begin dinner service October 12

The restaurant will start serving dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning October 12.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo Restaurant has set a start date for its dinner service in Buffalo.

The owners temporarily closed the restaurant in late August so they could make the transition from lunch to dinner service.

"We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall," said co-founder Rita DiTondo earlier this summer.

"Offering dinner with a more extensive menu and wine list has been our goal since we reopened the restaurant last year. While we’re pausing lunch service for the time being, we’re grateful for the community’s support over this last year and hope you enjoy our dinner as much as you’ve embraced lunch!"

The new dinner menu will focus on regional Italian cuisine, pulling inspiration from Italy's 20 diverse regions. Rita DiTondo plans on focusing on creating a wine list while her husband and co-founder Fabio Consonni, an Italian-born chef, will work in the kitchen.

According to the restaurant, the wine list will highlight Italian wines from small family-run wineries and will focus on sustainability.