Dinner service returning to one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants

DiTondo announced it's returning dinner service for fall 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants, is bringing back its dinner service this fall. This is the first time DiTondo will be open for dinner since reopening last October.

To prepare for this transition, the restaurant plans on closing on Aug. 29. An exact re-opening date has not been provided at this time.

"We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall," said co-founder Rita DiTondo.

"Offering dinner with a more extensive menu and wine list has been our goal since we reopened the restaurant last year. While we’re pausing lunch service for the time being, we’re grateful for the community’s support over this last year and hope you enjoy our dinner as much as you’ve embraced lunch!"

When the restaurant reopens for dinner, DiTondo will effectively pause its lunch service.

The new dinner menu will focus on a regional Italian cuisine, and pull inspiration from Italy's 20 diverse regions. Co-founder Rita DiTondo plans on focusing on creating a wine list while her husband and co-founder Fabio Consonni, an Italian born chef, will work in the kitchen.