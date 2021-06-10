DiTondo returns to downtown Buffalo

The restaurant is reopening after a over a year of renovations and will be serving lunch Monday through Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After over a year of renovations, DiTondo's is returning to downtown Buffalo, this time just at DiTondo.

DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants, will return to its familiar location at 370 Seneca Street. The restaurant is inspired by four generations of family ownership over 117 years with current owners Rita DiTondo and Fabio Consonni.

“We are honored to carry on the legacy of the DiTondo family and reintroduce this beloved Buffalo restaurant, which has been a treasured and familiar place for family, friends and colleagues for more than one hundred years” said co-founder Rita DiTondo.

“We are embracing the old and the new, and decades of DiTondo tradition are guiding this next chapter for the restaurant. We welcome back the people who have dined and made memories here for generations and we invite anyone who would like to experience all that is happening in downtown Buffalo, in the Larkin District and in between—along Seneca Street.”

Rita DiTondo's great-grandfather, Sebastiano DiTondo, was the original owner of the restaurant that opened in 1904.

DiTondo, a trained sommelier, and her husband, a chef, have dreamed of opening a restaurant. DiTondo's second cousin retired and decided to sell the restaurant in 2018, and DiTondo bought the establishment with her father in 2019.

The new menu focuses on regional Italian cuisine and pulls inspiration from Italy's diverse regions.

“For us, the restaurant is about sharing with others the Italian culture that we love and live at home. It’s about the stories, the raw ingredients, the places they come from, and the craftsmanship that goes into producing them and then respecting them in the kitchen. It's the joy of sitting at a table and enjoying a meal in good company,” continued DiTondo.