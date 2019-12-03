BUFFALO, N.Y. — Who knew that donuts could raise money for a good cause?

Paula's Donuts knew.

Their cannoli donuts were a big hit with Western New Yorkers and raised over $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo.

The donuts were only available for a week. Paula's Donuts made 45,000 canoli donuts. They made so many donuts, that they had current and former employees come in to help to make them.

Paula's said they will make them again, sometime after Easter.