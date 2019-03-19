BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're the kind of person who eats around the cereal pieces in Lucky Charms to get the marshmallows, here's some good news.

General Mills said it will once again be giving away boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms ... 15,000 of them, to be exact.

Those boxes will not be available in stores, though. Instead, people who are interested will have to buy a specially marked box of regular Lucky Charms and enter the code online to see if they won.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Lucky Charms more magically delicious now with unicorn marshmallow

Secrets you didn't know about cereal for National Cereal Day

Student's special gift puts life into perspective, teacher says