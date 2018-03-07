These mouth-watering BBQ baby back ribs are packed with flavor and literally falling off the bone tender! Try this recipe and you'll be a huge hit at your next outdoor party.

Ingredients:

2 racks of pork baby back ribs

½ cup olive oil

½ cup crushed garlic

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup orange juice

1/4 cup bourbon

1 cup apple cider vinegar (or as much as you need to

submerge them)

1 cup BBQ sauce

Directions:

Massage first 5 ingredients into the ribs then submerge them in apple cider vinegar. Cover with foil and place on lowest heat for 2.5 -- 3 hours until ribs are tender and falling off the bone. Brush them with the BBQ sauce of your choice. Cover the grill with foil so the meat does not fall through. Grill on high heat - 3 minutes per side. Remove and serve.

