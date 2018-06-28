Looking for some inspiration to make a great dessert for your July 4 BBQ? Try this holiday-themed treat!

Red White and Blue Sundae Recipe

1 cup fresh blueberries, a few reserved

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

2 pints coconut ice cream or sorbet

Combine blueberries, sugar, and water in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Stir with a wooden spoon to crush blueberries and dissolve sugar. Simmer until just thickened. Remove from heat, allow to cool and stir in lemon juice. While syrup is cooling layer sliced strawberries and coconut ice cream in a tall glass. Top with blueberry syrup and reserved fresh blueberries.

MORE FROM THE KIN COMMUNITY:

© Kin Community