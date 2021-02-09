"Farm to Fork 716" partners with local restaurants to create meal kits

The subscription service includes produce, grocery items, and recipes for community members to eat fresh, seasonal produce.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York non-profit "Farm to Fork 716" is partnering with 14 local restaurants to create a meal subscription service.

Community members can order meal kits weekly and they will include produce, grocery items and recipes so you can cook the meal at home.

Participating restaurants include The Little Club, The Plating Society, Restorante Lombardo, and more.

A percentage from the meal kits sales will go to providing virtual cooking classes and meal kits to support those struggling with food insecurity.

"Farm to Fork 716," Founder Patricia Green says the cooking classes teach people life skills and "how to cook, how to utilize produce like a kohlrabi or endive or things of that nature that they may not know about. So it's an educational program but it also feeds a family of 4 to 6 people."