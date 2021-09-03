Kevin Guest House to host annual "Supper in the Street" fundraiser on Sept. 11

The deadline to reserve a table or place a to-go order is Monday, September 6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A portion of Ellicott Street on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will be blocked off next weekend for an evening of wining and dining to benefit Kevin Guest House.

The annual "Supper in the Street" fundraiser will return in person after COVID restrictions forced organizers to hold a takeout-only event in 2020.

This year supporters will have two ways to take part. You can purchase a table for eight or order takeout meals to enjoy dinner at home. The deadline to reserve both is Monday, September 6.

Kevin Guest House was the first healthcare hospitality house in the country. People receiving medical treatment at area hospitals and their families can stay there.

"Supper in the Street" is a nod to Kevin Guest House's volunteer meal program, where people in the community make home-cooked meals for the guests.

"The nice thing at the end of the day, if you're coming back from the hospital or from visiting a loved one or from a treatment, you're coming back to a freshly cooked, warm meal. You can sit around the table and talk with everybody. So that's actually where the idea came from. So the entire event is about community and taking the best parts of Kevin Guest House and bringing them to the community so everyone can enjoy," said Tori Menneto, marketing and event associate.

"Supper in the Street" started in 2019 with the "longest dinner table in Buffalo" event. This year, there will be individual tables. You must purchase an entire table; individual seats are not being sold. To-go orders can be purchased in multiples of two.

You get a great meal to enjoy with family or friends - a family dealing with life threatening illness gets a comfortable place to stay during treatment. Supper in the Street keeps our doors open for patients traveling to WNY for critical medical care. - https://t.co/f5H68jqS80 pic.twitter.com/Sc2mSuRrGU — Kevin Guest House (@KevinGuestHouse) September 1, 2021

"Especially with last year, a lot of businesses were hit hard but so were non-profits and our organization. We were lucky enough to keep our doors open throughout the pandemic. We're definitely coming back full force this year with bigger and better events and to kick some really cool fundraising off," said Menneto.

Click here to buy tickets or for more event information.