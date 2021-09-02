Hops Harvest Festival returns to Genesee Country Village & Museum

On Labor Day, visitors can learn about the history of New York's original cash crop and enjoy a beer garden.

MUMFORD, N.Y. — Learn about New York's original cash crop and enjoy a drink at Genesee Country Village & Museum this Labor Day.

The museum's Hop Harvest Festival is returning to take people on the journey of hops from field, to brewery, to pint glass from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Monday.

Attendees will be able to tour a 19th century brewery, sample beer bread baking, learn about the medicinal uses for hops, and enjoy some beer at the Beer Garden with live music.

The museum's own beer, brewed referencing historical recipes, will be sold by the pint. Craft beer will be available from Flying Bison Brewing Company, Dublin Corners Brewing Company, and LyonSmith Brewing.

Historic Hosmer’s Inn will serve German-inspired meals and Depot Restaurant will have festival food.

People will also be able to enjoy performances by Heindengold German Dancers and the Alphorn Society of Western New York.